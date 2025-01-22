Robert Pattinson stars as an ‘expendable’ in new ‘Mickey 17’ trailer

Robert Pattinson stars in the new trailer for Mickey 17.

The trailer for the film, from Oscar-winning director Bong Joon-ho, dropped Tuesday, featuring Pattinson as an employee who is duplicated after being asked to continuously die for his job.

In addition to Pattinson, the film stars Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun, Toni Collette and Mark Ruffalo.

Pattinson plays Mickey Barnes, an "expendable" who, according to a synopsis, "has found himself in the extraordinary circumstance of working for an employer who demands the ultimate commitment to the job ... to die, for a living."

The trailer shows Mickey continuously being sent on dangerous missions, including one in which he is asked to breath in "an unknown virus" in a foreign environment.

"Every time I died, they just printed me out again," Mickey says in a voice-over.

Another scene shows Mickey discovering that his employers cloned him, creating duplicate Mickeys.

"In the case of multiples, we exterminate every individual," Ruffalo's character, Hieronymous Marshall, says at one point.

The trailer also introduces Mickey's love interest, Nasha, played by Ackie.

A slate at the end of the trailer reads, "He's dying ... to save mankind."

In the first trailer for the film, released back in September, Mickey is shown applying to become an "expendable."

"Every time you die, we learn something new and humanity moves forward," an instructional voice explains in the trailer.

Bong, Dooho Choi, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner produced the film, while Brad Pitt, Jesse Ehrman, Peter Dodd and Marianne Jenkins served as executive producers.

Mickey 17 hits theaters March 7.

