1 student killed, 1 hurt in shooting at Nashville high school; suspect dead from self-inflicted wound

Posted/updated on: January 22, 2025 at 1:32 pm

ABC News

(NASHVILLE, Tenn.) -- A 17-year-old boy opened fire at a Nashville high school on Wednesday, killing one student and wounding a second student, according to police.



The teenager, who was armed with a pistol, fired multiple shots in the cafeteria at Antioch High School around 11:09 a.m., Nashville police said.



The suspect then died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.



One female student was killed. A second female student suffered a graze wound to the arm and is in stable condition at a local hospital, police said.



A male student was also injured in the incident but was not shot, police said. The cause of the injury was not clear.



A motive is not known, police said.



This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

