Water line break on SW Loop 323

Posted/updated on: January 22, 2025 at 9:57 am

TYLER — Contractors and City crews are currently on-site making repairs to the water line break. Affected businesses and residents have been notified. The water supply in the area will be turned off by 10 a.m. to allow crews to complete the repairs. We anticipate water to be restored around 5 p.m. Areas impacted include KETK News, Jalapeno Tree, Towne Oaks Plaza shopping mall and some residences in the Richmond Road neighborhood.

Background: On Tuesday, Jan. 21, Tyler Water Utilities (TWU) identified a break in a 12″ water line at SW Loop 323 in front of the KETK News building.

