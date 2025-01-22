Once-in-a-lifetime snowstorm hits Gulf Coast, with record-breaking snowfall in Florida

Posted/updated on: January 22, 2025 at 9:41 am

Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- The Gulf Coast is digging out from a once-in-a-lifetime snowstorm that struck from Texas to Florida, closing airports and crippling roadways.

Over 2,000 flights were canceled on Tuesday and more than 1,300 flights have been canceled on Wednesday.

Multiple fatalities have been reported due to car crashes and hypothermia.

In the Atlanta area, DeKalb County officials declared a state of emergency on Wednesday and are urging all residents to shelter in place due to the severe winter weather. Over 100 cars have been reported stranded on roadways, keeping crews from responding to emergencies, officials said.

Many areas saw more snow than they have in at least 130 years.

Florida saw its most snow on record, with a preliminary 8.8 inches of snow observed in Milton, north of Pensacola.

The southeast part of Houston saw over 4 inches, making it one of the top snowstorms to impact the area.

Mobile, Alabama, and Pensacola, Florida, saw all-time record highs with 7.5 inches and 7.6 inches respectively.

In Louisiana, Baton Rouge saw 7.6 inches, New Orleans saw 8 inches and Lafayette recorded 9 inches.

New Orleans demolished its most recent highest snow total, which was 2.7 inches in 1963.

Snow is still falling early Wednesday in Georgia, Florida and the coastal Carolinas.

About 5 inches have so far been reported in parts of coastal North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia.

The snow is expected to end this morning but rain will continue in Florida.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back