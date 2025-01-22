In brief: ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ renewed for season 4 and more

Posted/updated on: January 22, 2025 at 8:40 am

Dylan O'Brien will star alongside Rachel McAdams in the upcoming horror thriller Send Help. Deadline reports that the 20th Century Studios film will be directed and produced by Sam Raimi and will follow two colleagues who get stranded on a deserted island after they're the only survivors of a plane crash. After the crash, they have to overcome their differences to survive. The movie is written by Damian Shannon and Mark Swift, who wrote Baywatch, and is expected to release in theaters ...

Sydney Sweeney is in talks to star in a revisionist take on the Edgar Allen Poe short story The Masque of the Red Death for A24. According to Deadline, Charlie Polinger will write, direct and executive produce the film, which will also be executive produced by Lucy McKendrick. While details are being kept under wraps, the new film will be a darkly comedic take on the original story, which follows a prince who tries to avoid the plaque by hiding in his abbey ...

A fourth season of The Lincoln Lawyer is a go. Netflix has renewed the series, which stars Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller, for season 4. Production on the new episodes will begin in February. Neve Campbell will return for all episodes of the new season, along with cast members Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole and Angus Sampson ...

