Henderson ISD announces new superintendent

Posted/updated on: January 21, 2025 at 10:59 pm

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) — Henderson ISD board of trustees named Brian Bowman as the new superintendent, expected to begin in February. Bowman will bring over 20 years of educational leadership experience to HISD, much of it being in East Texas according to our news partner KETK.

Bowman currently serves as superintendent of Diboll ISD where he “managed a $20 million budget, secured major grants to enhance infrastructure and programming and implemented initiatives that improved student outcomes.” He has also spent time in the classroom as an administrator in a number of school districts including Gilmer High School where he served as principal. While he was principal, he lead the campus to achieve many academic distinctions and strengthen ties with the community.

Earlier in his career, Bowman was Director of Community and Media Relations at Longview ISD. While in this position, he managed public relations during a $267 million district bond project and expanded parent engagement initiatives.

Bowman says that this new role represents a meaningful return to the East Texas region he calls home.

“Having spent much of my career in East Texas, coming to Henderson feels less

like starting somewhere new and more like coming home,” Bowman shared. “With children and

grandchildren in the area, this opportunity allows me to reconnect with a place that has

always been special to me and my family. I’ve long admired Henderson ISD’s tradition of

excellence and am eager to build on its strong foundation to support students, staff, and

families.”

Henderson ISD officials look forward to Bowman’s leadership and are confident that he will make a meaningful impact on HISD and the entire community.

Go Back