Hawkins city council votes to retain police department

Posted/updated on: January 21, 2025 at 10:56 pm

HAWKINS — According to our news partner the Hawkins City Council held a special council meeting on Tuesday, where members voted 4-1 to retain the police department, despite the recent resignation of their police chief on Jan. 14. During the meeting, a public forum was held to allow residents to express their opinions on the decision. Emotions ran high as community members voiced their concerns. One resident stated, “Let’s get rid of them and start fresh,” while another added, “I just want security. I want to know my business is secure.” A third expressed fear, saying, “I’m scared to have these officers around if they’re not protecting us — the ones we have aren’t doing their job.”

Mayor Debbie Rushing explained that, under the current leadership, she could no longer guarantee the safety of the community, citing concerns that officers were not following the law.

The room was divided, with some advocating for the disbandment, while others voiced concerns about what the city would look like without a local police force and called for improvements within the department rather than its dissolution.

Former councilman and former interim mayor Charles Richoz cautioned against the move, warning, “If you dissolve the police department, there’s no doubt in my mind that the crime rate will increase.”

“I’m disappointed because I feel like we had an opportunity to do something that’s never been done before which can kind of be scary for some but I was excited about it to be able to start over, start fresh. No one gets that opportunity, that option to have a second chance and make it great but unfortunately, you know we’re just gonna have to figure it out and do it a different way”

Mayor Debbie Rushing

In a letter sent on Jan. 14 Holland announced, “I hereby retire from the Hawkins Police Department.” Rushing expressed uncertainty regarding the reason for Holland’s resignation, noting she had not spoken with him directly. The resignation comes just hours before Utility Director Michael Maberry was arrested for interfering with public duties.

Rushing admits the relationship between the city council and the police department has been strained for months leading up to the resignation. “We all have the right to our opinions and to express those opinions. But we as a city, police department included, we must all go by the law,” Rushing said.

Go Back