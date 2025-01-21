Tyler ISD Foundation to Award $100K in Grants

Posted/updated on: January 21, 2025 at 4:19 pm

Tyler — The Tyler ISD Foundation will visit Tyler ISD campuses on Wednesday, January 22, to award 35 grants totaling $100,000. Through its annual Grants for Great Ideas program, the grants will positively impact 17 campuses or facilities. The Grants for Great Ideas program encourages, facilitates, recognizes, and rewards innovative and creative instructional approaches that are not already supported by campus budgets. Throughout the day, Tyler ISD Foundation members, district administrators, and special guests will take their celebratory Grant Patrol caravan through campus hallways to surprise teachers by presenting checks that fund their projects. Since its creation in 1990, the Tyler ISD Foundation has gifted more than $3.5 million to Tyler ISD through innovative teaching grants, student and parent programs, academic and teaching recognition events, and scholarships.

