Senate Republicans have mixed reactions to Trump’s pardons for Jan. 6 violent offenders

Posted/updated on: January 21, 2025 at 4:50 pm

Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- Four years ago, the idea of pardons for Jan. 6 rioters seemed unthinkable to most Republicans.

Even as President Donald Trump floated the idea of pardons, most Republicans stood firm on one thing: violent offenders should not be included in that list.

Here’s what Republican senators told ABC News on Tuesday after Trump issued pardons for or commuted the sentences of more than 1,500 people who rioted at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021:

Sen. Tommy Tuberville claims he’s ‘never’ seen video of rioters beating police

“100 percent, I'm for the -- pardon everyone. They've been there long enough. Most of them hadn't been charged with anything,” Tuberville told us.

ABC News asked about those pardoned after attacking police -- beating them with fire hydrants and metal batons. Among those pardoned: Devlyn Thompson, who hit a police officer with a metal baton, and Robert Palmer, who attacked police with a fire extinguisher, a wooden plank and a pole.

“I didn’t see that,” the Alabama senator said. When asked if that’s acceptable, Tuberville said “No, that’s not acceptable, but I didn't see it.”

Tuberville went a step farther: “I don't believe it because I didn't see it. Now, if I see it, I would believe it, but I didn't see in that video.”

Sen. Thom Tillis distances himself from the pardons: “Just can’t agree”

Of the Republican senators ABC News spoke to, only two were willing to fully distance themselves from Trump’s action.

Tillis, of North Carolina, has been outspoken on this issue, even using his time at Attorney General nominee Pam Bondi’s confirmation hearing to publicly press her on the prospect of pardons for the Jan. 6 rioters.

“I find it hard to believe the president or you would look at facts that were used to convict the violent people on Jan. 6 and say it was just an intemperate moment,” he said during that hearing.

When approached on Tuesday, he continued to say he “just can’t agree.”

“Anyone -- What I'm trying to do is figure out there are some commutations to me, I just can't agree,” he said. “I'm about to file two bills that will increase the penalties up to and including the death penalty for the murder of a police officer, and increasing the penalties and creating federal crimes for assaulting a police officer. That should give you everything you need to know about my position, like it is, it was surprising to me that it was a blanket pardon. Now I'm going through the details,” Tillis said.

Sen. Susan Collins “disagrees” with pardons for violent offenders

Collins, of Maine, was among the seven Republicans who, in 2021, voted to convict Trump in his second impeachment trial over Jan. 6. She said she “disagrees” with pardons for violent offenders who assaulted officers, broke windows, or performed other violent acts that day.

“I made very clear to you that I think that there's a difference between violent crimes and non-violent crimes. I do not support the pardons if they were given, if they were given to people who committed violent crimes, including assaulting police officers or breaking windows to get into the Capitol or other violent acts, pepper spray, for example,” Collins said.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune insists he hasn't seen the details

Thune was pressed several times in the hallway Monday. He first stated he didn’t have any comment and “hadn’t seen all the stuff.”

Later, when asked again, the South Dakota senator said, “As I’ve said before, we're looking forward to the next four years, not the last four.”

Some Republicans called the pardons the president’s prerogative

When asked about the violent offenders being pardoned, Texas Sen. John Cornyn said, “That's not the question. The question is who has the authority, and the president has the authority.”

Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson tried to split the difference, insisting the pardons were “absolutely justified” while also saying he didn’t want pardons for “violent actors.”

“I think they were absolutely justified,” he said. “Again, I don't know all the cases. I certainly don't want to pardon any violent actors, but there's a real miscarriage of justice, so I’m totally supportive.”

When I pointed out Trump had pardoned violent offenders, Johnson said, "I haven't seen the details, but I think a lot of those pardons are definitely well deserved.”

Sen. Kevin Cramer of North Dakota stated Biden and Trump’s pardons of both Jan. 6 select committee members and those charged with crimes from that day, should “clear the deck” for Americans to put the attack on the Capitol “behind us.”

When asked about Trump’s promise after the riot that those who broke the law “will pay,” Cramer said, “I think a lot of those, a lot of those who broke the law have paid it's been four years.”

What about Biden’s pardons?

Several Republican senators brought up President Joe Biden’s 11th-hour pardons.

“Well, are we making a big deal about the pardons that Biden put in place? That’d be worse,” Sen. Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma said when asked how he felt about Trump pardoning violent offenders. Mullin, who has previously said that those who committed violent crimes that day “need to pay for that,” continued to point back to Biden when asked if he changed his tune.

At least one Democrat seemed to understand that argument from Republicans. Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine said Trump’s pardons of Jan. 6 criminals were “harder to critique” because of Biden’s pardons for family members.

“I'm very disappointed in them,” Kaine said Tuesday about Biden’s actions.

“Because I think, look, I think we need to make a critique of some of the unjust pardons, like the January 6 pardon. And I think it's harder to make a critique, to stand on the high ground and make a critique of the Trump pardons on January 6, when President Biden is pardoning family members,” the Virginia Democrat said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back