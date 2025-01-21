Smith County receives budget award

TYLER – Smith County has received the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award from the Government Finance Officers Association. The Government Finance Officers Association said in release the award is, “highest form of recognition in governmental budgeting.”

The award was presented during Commissioners Court Tuesday morning. Smith County has also received the Government Finance Officers Association Certificate of Excellence in Financial Reporting for about 15 years for the county’s Comprehensive Annual Financial Report.

After the presentation, Smith County Judge Neal Franklin said, “It’s nice to be recognized, to have our people recognized and our budget.”



Franklin said longtime Smith County Auditor Ann Wilson has always been a big part of the budget process. He thanked her for her many years of work that has put the county in a great financial position.Franklin also thanked Smith County Budget Officer Kari Perkins, who was recently hired and went through her first budget process last year. He said she is doing a great job. Mrs. Wilson said the county has been receiving the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award since the early 2000s.

Budget and financial documents can be found under the auditor’s page here.

