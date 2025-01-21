Putin eyes reset in US-Russian relations as Trump enters 2nd term

(WASHINGTON) -- In his first public comments following President Donald Trump's inauguration, Russian President Vladimir Putin indicated on Monday that he sees a second Trump presidency as an opportunity for a new era in U.S.-Russian relations.



Putin spoke of the challenges Trump faced in the weeks running up to the November election, including the assassination attempts, and said Trump had "showed courage to win in a convincing manner."



In a televised statement made from his official residence, the Russian leader said he recognized "the desire [of Trump's team] to restore direct contacts with Russia," blaming the rupture of U.S.-Russian relations on the Biden administration -- while neglecting to mention his decision to launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, which saw tensions spike between Washington and Moscow.



Putin also recognized Trump's stated desire to de-escalate the conflict, saying "we also hear [Trump's] statement about the need to do everything possible to prevent World War III. We certainly welcome this attitude and congratulate the president-elect of the United States of America on his assumption of office."



Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Putin has been increasingly isolated on the world stage. In June 2024, fresh off the heels of his closely watched visit to North Korea, Putin met with Vietnamese President To Lam in Hanoi to reaffirm the Kremlin's ties to its long-time ally Vietnam in a bid to boost trade.



Trump has already indicated he would meet with Putin, saying during an Oval Office spray on Monday that "I'll be meeting with President Putin." Trump didn't say when the meeting might occur. Later, when asked for his message to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Trump suggested the Ukrainian president is willing to come to the negotiating table, but said he's unsure if Putin would.



"He told me he wants to make a deal. He wants to make -- Zelenskyy wants to make a deal. I don't know if Putin does," Trump said.



During his latest January press conference at Mar-a-Lago, Trump had indicated he hoped to meet with Putin within six months into his second presidency.



"I know that Putin would like to meet," Trump said at the time. "I don't think it's appropriate that I meet until after the 20th, which I hate because, you know, every day, people are being -- many, many young people are being killed."



This comes as Russia and Ukraine exchanged large drone attacks on Sunday night into Monday, with UAVs forcing flight restrictions at three Russian airports and prompting reports of an attack on a major military aviation hub.



Meanwhile, Zelenskyy said Ukraine is "ready to work together with Americans to achieve peace," referring to Trump as a "strong person."



"The inauguration of the new president of the United States, Donald Trump. He is a strong person. I wish President Trump and all of America success. Ukrainians are ready to work together with Americans to achieve peace, true peace. This is an opportunity that must be seized," Zelenskyy said during his daily remarks on Monday.



This moment "is a good opportunity" to establish security "for ourselves and for everyone in Europe," Zelenskyy added.



