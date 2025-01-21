Ayo Edebiri investigates pop icon John Malkovich in ‘Opus’ trailer

Ayo Edebiri is a magazine writer covering the newest album from a pop star played by John Malkovich in the upcoming horror film Opus.

In the trailer for the A24 film, which was released Tuesday, Edebiri plays Ariel, a young writer who receives a coveted invitation to cover the listening party for pop icon Moretti, played by Malkovich, who disappeared from the public eye for 30 years and is now making a comeback.

Opus comes from writer and director Mark Anthony Green. It arrives in theaters on March 14.

The trailer follows Ariel as she attends the listening party with her colleague, played by Murray Bartlett. They're flown out on a private jet with blacked-out windows for a weekend retreat-like event filled with Moretti's biggest fans and other journalists.

"Congratulations, and welcome to this once in a lifetime gathering," Malkovich's Moretti says in the trailer.

As the trailer goes on, many strange circumstances take place, making Edebiri's Ariel gradually more concerned.

"Is this not alarming to you?" she asks Bartlett, who responds, "Are you sure you haven't been drinking with us?"

Juliette Lewis, Young Mazino, Stephanie Suganami and Tatanka Means also star in the film, which makes its world premiere at Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, on Jan. 27.

