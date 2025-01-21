Smith County firefighters injured following rollover

Posted/updated on: January 21, 2025 at 12:48 pm

SMITH COUNTY – Our news partner, KETK, reports that the Smith County Emergency Services for District 2 reported firefighters injured following a Tuesday morning crash east of Troup on Highway 13.

Smith County ESD2 officials said two firefighters suffered leg and head injuries, however, they were not deemed life-threatening. The fire truck was involved in a major rollover, and the engine was destroyed. The firefighters involved in the accident have been checked by EMS and are preparing for transport.

Go Back