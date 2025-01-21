Trevor Noah returning to host Grammys

January 21, 2025

CBS

Trevor Noah is returning to host the Grammys.

It marks his fifth consecutive year emceeing the show. He’s also a producer on the broadcast.

A press release states the ceremony will “carry a renewed sense of purpose” this year in light of the LA wildfires. It will raise funds to support fire relief efforts, as well as honor fire responders.

The 67th annual Grammy Awards will air from the Crypto.com Arena in LA on Feb. 2 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Beyoncé leads the nominees with 11 nods.

