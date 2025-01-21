Today is Tuesday January 21, 2025
ktbb logo


Trevor Noah returning to host Grammys

Posted/updated on: January 21, 2025 at 10:43 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

CBS

Trevor Noah is returning to host the Grammys.

It marks his fifth consecutive year emceeing the show. He’s also a producer on the broadcast.

A press release states the ceremony will “carry a renewed sense of purpose” this year in light of the LA wildfires. It will raise funds to support fire relief efforts, as well as honor fire responders.

The 67th annual Grammy Awards will air from the Crypto.com Arena in LA on Feb. 2 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Beyoncé leads the nominees with 11 nods.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2025 Copyright ATW Media, LLC