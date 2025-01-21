Rachel Sennott, Bowen Yang to announce 2025 Oscar nominations

January 21, 2025

Rachel Sennott and Bowen Yang will announce the nominations for the 97th Academy Awards.

The two actors will come together live Thursday from the Academy's Samuel Goldwyn Theater to reveal the nominees in all 23 Academy Award categories.

Sennott is an actor, writer and comedian known for her roles in the films Saturday Night, Shiva Baby, Bodies Bodies Bodies and Bottoms, which she also executive produced and co-wrote. She also starred in the television series The Idol and Call Your Mother.

Yang is an Emmy-nominated comedian, actor and writer known for Saturday Night Live. He is also a co-host on the podcast Las Culturistas. He most recently starred in Wicked alongside Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.

The Oscar nominations ceremony was previously rescheduled from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19 due to the wildfires in Los Angeles. It was moved a second time to Jan. 23.

In addition to the new date for the nominations announcement, the voting period for nominations was also extended to Jan. 17, and the Oscars nominees luncheon, which was previously scheduled for Feb. 10, was canceled.

The nominations for the 97th Academy Awards will be revealed live on ABC's Good Morning America, ABC News Live, Disney+ and Hulu. It will also be live streamed on Oscars.com, Oscars.org and the Academy's digital platforms, including TikTok, Instagram, YouTube and Facebook.

The live presentation will begin at 5:30 a.m. PT/8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, Jan. 23.

