At least 66 dead in Turkish ski resort hotel fire

Posted/updated on: January 21, 2025 at 6:53 am

Ibrahim Yozoglu/Anadolu via Getty Images

(LONDON and ISTANBUL) -- Turkey's Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said Tuesday that the death toll from a pre-dawn fire at a hotel in the Kartalkaya ski resort has risen to 66 and the number of injured is now 51.

"We are in deep pain," Yerlikaya told reporters during a press conference. "We have unfortunately lost 66 lives in the fire that broke out at this hotel."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back