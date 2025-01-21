Today is Tuesday January 21, 2025
ktbb logo


At least 66 dead in Turkish ski resort hotel fire

Posted/updated on: January 21, 2025 at 6:53 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Ibrahim Yozoglu/Anadolu via Getty Images

(LONDON and ISTANBUL) -- Turkey's Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said Tuesday that the death toll from a pre-dawn fire at a hotel in the Kartalkaya ski resort has risen to 66 and the number of injured is now 51.

"We are in deep pain," Yerlikaya told reporters during a press conference. "We have unfortunately lost 66 lives in the fire that broke out at this hotel."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2025 Copyright ATW Media, LLC