Cowboys meet with Leslie Frazier, 3rd external interview in search to replace Mike McCarthy

Posted/updated on: January 21, 2025 at 4:46 am

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys completed an interview with Seattle assistant Leslie Frazier on Monday, the third external candidate to meet with the team in the search to replace former coach Mike McCarthy.

Frazier was the second in-person interview, two days after the Cowboys met with former New York Jets coach Robert Saleh. Philadelphia offensive coordinator Kellen Moore met virtually with Dallas last week.

Saleh and Frazier come from defensive backgrounds. Frazier was the head coach of the Minnesota for three-plus seasons ending in 2013. Since then, he’s been the defensive coordinator in Tampa Bay and Buffalo. Frazier just finished his first season as the assistant head coach of the Seahawks.

Saleh has had several head coaching interviews in the current cycle. He was fired five games into his fourth season with the Jets in 2024.

McCarthy and the Cowboys parted ways last week after several days of talks about a possible extension with his initial five-year contract expiring.

McCarthy interviewed with Chicago last week, but a person with knowledge of the agreement told The Associated Press the Bears reached a deal Monday for Detroit offensive coordinator Ben Johnson to be their next coach.

Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones has had informal talks with Colorado coach Deion Sanders. The Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback played five seasons in Dallas and helped the club win its most recent Super Bowl to cap the 1995 season. The Cowboys haven’t been past the divisional round since then.

