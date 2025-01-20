Palestine PD search for suspect following robbery at knife-point

Posted/updated on: January 20, 2025 at 4:16 pm

PALESTINE — Our news partner, KETK, reports that a search is underway for a suspect in a Sunday evening robbery at knife-point in Palestine. According to the Palestine Police Department, a man entered the Kwik Stop Convenience Store at 704 W. Palestine Ave. at around 10:40 p.m. with a knife and threatened the clerk, demanding money from the register.

“After the clerk complied, the offender attempted to force the female clerk to leave the store with him,” Palestine PD said. “She refused and the male fled on foot, southbound on North Howard Street, escaping with an undisclosed amount of cash.”

Officials said the suspect is a black male wearing a mask, black pants, and shoes with white soles. He was also wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with red, white, and black Viking head logo on the front, which was identified as the logo for Fleming Middle School in Houston. The suspect had a gray and brown backpack featuring a red tag with a white print at both the right shoulder, and on the lower right portion of the rear of the bag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Palestine PD at 903-329-2254 or Anderson County Crimestoppers at 903-729-8477.

