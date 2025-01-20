Local content creators react to looming TikTok ban

Posted/updated on: January 20, 2025 at 4:24 pm

TYLER– Our news partner, KETK, reports that the potential ban of TikTok is set to fade nearly 170 million users to black in the United States. Content creator and Tyler local, Bridgette Hartt, says that the app not only transformed the quality of her life, but also her families.

“You feel silly, in a sense of crying over an app, but it’s so much more than that,” Hartt said. Hartt began her TikTok account by sharing funny videos with her family, but through the years, she has gravitated toward body positivity. “I started sharing clothing and just how to dress your body if you’re midsize. That’s kind of how I grew my community.

It’s been so neat to hear people tell me that I’m the reason that they put on shorts and I’m the reason that they felt comfortable wearing a swimsuit,” Hartt said. Her audience grew exponentially, opening up the opportunity to make money from her videos. “I found myself in motherhood. I’ve been able to create an income from this app and to be able to support not only my family and my kids, but I’ve been able to kind of make a career out of this for myself,” Hartt said.

In March 2024, five U.S. congressmen from East Texas, Nathaniel Morgan, Lance Gooden, Pat Fallon, Jake Ellzey, and Pete Sessions all voted to proceed with banning the popular app. Their vote could lead to some repercussions for their constituents such as realtor and content creator Austin McFarland has created videos which led to closings, proving TikTok an effective source for his business. Now, McFarland can’t believe the app could actually disappear. “I thought it was just more of a tactic-scare, like we’re not going to deal with TikTok anymore. I think, in the long term what will probably happen, is we’ll get another platform similarly to… Vine back in the day and some of the more old school networks,” McFarland said.

