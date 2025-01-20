Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren star in ‘1923’ season 2 trailer

Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren fight for their home in the 1923 season 2 trailer.

The official trailer for the second season of the Yellowstone prequel dropped Sunday, showcasing the war between the Duttons and the wealthy businessman Donald Whitfield, played by Timothy Dalton, over their Montana property.

Season 2 of 1923 streams on Feb. 23 on Paramount+. It follows the challenges that a cruel winter brings, as well as "unfinished business to Jacob and Cara back at Dutton ranch," according to the season's official description. "With harsh conditions and adversaries threatening to end the Dutton legacy, Spencer embarks on an arduous journey home, racing against time to save his family in Montana. Meanwhile, Alexandra sets off on her own harrowing trans-Atlantic journey to find Spencer and reclaim their love."

Throughout the trailer, both Ford and Mirren are seen protecting their property by any means necessary, slinging both guns and choice words.

“Of all the things I’ve had to do for this ranch,” Mirren says as she reloads her sniper, “this takes the cake.”

Brandon Sklenar returns as Spencer, the son of Ford's Jacob and Mirren's Cara, while Julia Schlaepfer, who plays Spencer's financée, Alexandra, is forcibly separated from him.

“My family is in danger,” Spencer says in the trailer. “My wife is lost to me, and I don’t have time.”

Written and created by Taylor Sheridan, the Yellowstone prequel also stars Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Darren Mann and Michelle Randolph.

