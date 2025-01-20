Vivek Ramaswamy to leave DOGE and announce run for Ohio governor, sources sayPosted/updated on: January 20, 2025 at 10:47 am
Republican businessman Vivek Ramaswamy is planning to leave his new appointment leading The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and announce a run for Ohio governor, according to two sources familiar with the planning.
Ramaswamy is expected to announce his run for governor early next week, the sources said.
President-elect Donald Trump had tapped Ramaswamy to lead the newly created DOGE alongside Elon Musk, with the goal of slashing back government spending.
