Vivek Ramaswamy to leave DOGE and announce run for Ohio governor, sources say

Posted/updated on: January 20, 2025 at 10:47 am
Saul Loeb/AFP/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Republican businessman Vivek Ramaswamy is planning to leave his new appointment leading The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and announce a run for Ohio governor, according to two sources familiar with the planning.

Ramaswamy is expected to announce his run for governor early next week, the sources said.

President-elect Donald Trump had tapped Ramaswamy to lead the newly created DOGE alongside Elon Musk, with the goal of slashing back government spending.

