2 people arrested with fire truck while impersonating firefighters at LA wildfires: Police

(LOS ANGELES) -- Two people from Oregon were arrested for posing as firefighters in the Pacific Palisades area, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

A Los Angeles Police Department unit was patrolling through the evacuation zones on Saturday, when they discovered a fire truck that "did not appear to be legitimate," according to the sheriff's department. They approached the vehicle and questioned the two people inside, Dustin Nehl, 31, and Jennifer Nehl, 44, the sheriff's department said.

The two wore fire gear, with Cal Fire shirts underneath, along with helmets and radios, according to the sheriff. When the LAPD unit questioned where the two came from, they said they were with the "Roaring River Fire Department" in Oregon, authorities said in a statement.

The deputies conducted research and found that the fire department did not exist, and that the fire truck was bought at an auction, the sheriff's department said.

The vehicle was impounded and the suspects were arrested for impersonating firefighters and entering an evacuation zone.

Dustin Nehl has a previous criminal record of criminal mischief and arson, authorities said. The two will be charged on Tuesday, when the case is presented to LA District Attorney Nathan Hochman.

Other threats of looting and burglary loom over Los Angeles County, after disastrous fires have devastated communities. With 200,000 people initially under mandatory evacuations, homes were empty, allowing criminals the opportunity to steal valuables.



