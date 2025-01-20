Trump inauguration live updates:Trumps arrive at White House to meet Bidens

Posted/updated on: January 20, 2025 at 9:23 am

Scott Olson/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- At noon today, Donald Trump takes the presidential oath for a second time, capping a historic political comeback to the White House.

The ceremony has been moved inside to the U.S. Capitol Rotunda because of frigid weather for only the first time since Ronald Reagan's second inauguration 40 years ago.

Trump has told ABC's Rachel Scott the themes of his inaugural address with be "unity, strength and fairness." He will call for a "revolution of common sense," according to excerpts of his speech.

Mike Pence to attend inauguration

Former Vice President Mike Pence announced his plans to attend the inauguration.

"Today, I will attend the Inauguration of President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance at the U. S. Capitol," Pence wrote on X. "This is a day when every American does well to celebrate our democracy and the peaceful transfer of power under the Constitution of the United States."

Pence was seen arriving at the U.S. Capitol at around 9:30 a.m.

Trump and Vance have had a contentious relationship and did not interact publicly for four years after Pence broke with Trump by refusing to reject the 2020 election results.

Biden tells Trump: 'Welcome home'

As Trump exited his limousine, Biden said to him: "Welcome home."

Trump walked up the steps with Melania Trump and they shook hands with the Bidens.

Trump is now at the White House

Trump has arrived at the White House, where he will have tea with President Biden.

The two men will later ride together to the U.S. Capitol for Trump's swearing in.

Trump's return caps what has been a remarkable political comeback unlike anything in American history.

This isn't Trump's first time back at the White House. Biden invited him for an Oval Office meeting days after his victory in November.

Hundreds available to attend inauguration from inside the Capitol Rotunda

Guests will attend the inauguration from the Capitol Rotunda and overflow areas, with 800 able to attend from inside the Rotunda.

About 1,300 can attend in the Emancipation Hall, and 500 can watch from the theater in the Capitol Visitor Center.

-- ABC News’ Justin Gomez and Allison Pecorin

Trump will rename Gulf of Mexico the 'Gulf of America' among 1st actions

Among the first executive orders set to be signed by President-elect Donald Trump will be an order to rename the Gulf of Mexico as the "Gulf of America."

During his January press conference at Mar-A-Lago, Trump declared he would change the name, saying it’s currently run by cartels and that "it’s ours."

"We're going to be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, which has a beautiful ring that covers a lot of territory, the Gulf of America," Trump said. "What a beautiful name. And it's appropriate. It's appropriate. And Mexico has to stop allowing millions of people to pour into our country."

Presidents have the authority to rename geographic regions and features via executive order.

-ABC News’ John Santucci and Kelsey Walsh

Biden takes selfie with first lady at White House

President Joe Biden snapped a selfie with first lady Jill Biden outside the White House, documenting their final morning in office.

The Bidens will soon host the Trumps for tea and coffee at the White House.

Bidens greet Harris at the White House

Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff have arrived at the White House.

They exchanged handshakes with President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden.

The Trumps will soon join Biden at the White House for tea. They have just exited St. John's Episcopal Church.

Supporters line up outside Capital One Arena before dawn, despite sub-freezing temps



Temperatures in the high teens and low 20s did little to stop Trump supporters from lining up early to attend inauguration events at Capital One Arena.

Those at the front of the line arrived at 3 a.m., despite the fact that Trump was eight hours away from taking the oath, and doors were four hours away from opening.

Thousands were lined up by the time doors opened at 7 a.m.

ABC News spoke with supporters from all over the nation including southern California, Florida, and New York. Many arrived with family members that spanned generations.

ABC News’ Meghan Mistry



Trumps arrive for church service

Donald Trump and Melania Trump have arrived for a church service at St. John's in Washington, a tradition for presidential inaugurations.

Trump said he's feeling "great."

After church, President Biden and first lady Jill Biden will welcome the Trumps to the White House -- an invitation that Trump did not offer the Bidens four years ago when he skipped the inaugural events entirely.

First to ABC: Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Tom Homan and Kellyanne Conway to speak at Capital One Arena, per sources

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, "border czar" Tom Homan and Kellyanne Conway will speak at Capital One Arena, per sources familiar with the planning.

Elon Musk will join the speakers list as well.

The president will also swing by the Capital One Arena for the 60th Presidential Inaugural Ceremony Viewing & Parade.

The evening will include the Oval Office Signing Ceremony, followed by the Commander and Chief Ball, Liberty Ball, and Starlight Ball.

-- ABC News’ Kelsey Walsh

Members of Trump's family arrive at St. John's

Trump is about to leave Blair House for the first event of the day: a service at St. John's Episcopal Church.

Members of his family, including his children Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump, were seen arriving for the service.

Senior Trump adviser dismisses significance of Biden pardons

Jason Miller, a senior adviser to President-elect Donald Trump, dismissed the significance of President Joe Biden's preemptive pardons for prominent political figures in an interview with "Good Morning America" on Monday.

"Today is about President Trump and starting to undo some of the disasters from the past four years," Miller said shortly after the news of Biden's inauguration day pardons broke.

"I really don't care about Joe Biden anymore," Miller added. "This is about the plan of action President Trump is going to start implementing, starting today."

A preview of Trump's inaugural address

Excerpts of Trump's inaugural address, obtained by ABC News, show Trump will call for a "revolution of common sense."

"I return to the presidency confident and optimistic that we are at the start of a thrilling new era of national success. A tide of change is sweeping the country," he will say.

Trump will also hint at the sweeping executive action he will take, with as many as 200 orders prepared for Day 1.

"Today, I will sign a series of historic executive orders," he'll say. "With these actions, we will begin the complete restoration of America and the revolution of common sense."

"My message to Americans today is that it is time for us to once again act with courage, vigor, and the vitality of history’s greatest civilization."

What Trump has said he'll do on Day 1

Mass deportations, Jan. 6 pardons and tariffs on trade partners. That's just some of what Trump repeatedly vowed to do immediately after he is sworn into office.

Sources told ABC News Trump is likely to sign executive orders at the U.S. Capitol after his swearing-in and then additional ones later at Capital One Arena.

Separately, top Trump officials told ABC News he is preparing to take more than 200 executive actions on his first day in office.

While plans are still being finalized, sources said they could include declaring a national emergency on the U.S.-Mexico border, rescinding any DEI directives from the Biden administration and offsetting limits for offshore drilling on federal land.

Biden's attendance restores hallmark of American democracy

After a bitter 2024 campaign, Biden will put politics aside and stand near his successor as he takes the presidential oath spelled out in the Constitution.

The gesture is a tradition of American democracy, but especially notable given that Trump skipped Biden's inauguration four years ago after refusing to concede.

Still, Biden made sure to issue a final warning to Americans before he left office to be vigilant against potential abuses of power ahead.

"Today, an oligarchy is taking shape in America of extreme wealth, power, and influence that literally threatens our entire democracy, our basic rights and freedoms, and a fair shot for everyone to get ahead," he said in his farewell address. "We see the consequences all across America."

How to watch Trump's inauguration

ABC News will have comprehensive coverage of the inauguration throughout the day.

Trump is expected to begin his day with a service at St. John's Episcopal Church and a private tea at the White House before his swearing-in ceremony at noon in the Capitol Rotunda.

The network's coverage will begin with a special edition of "Good Morning America" at 7 a.m. EST, followed by a day-long special report beginning at 9 a.m. EST and led by "World News Tonight" anchor and managing editor David Muir from Washington.

Inauguration coincides with MLK Day

Trump's second swearing in is occurring on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The last time that happened was former President Barack Obama's second inauguration in 2013. Obama, the nation's first Black president, took the oath of office that year using two Bibles, one that belonged to King and one that belonged to Abraham Lincoln.

The overlap isn't expected to happen again until 2053.

Fauci, Milley react to preemptive pardons from Biden

Following Biden’s announcement of preemptive pardons to potential targets of the incoming Trump administration, the recipients express their gratitude to the outgoing president.

"I really truly appreciate the action President Biden has taken today on my behalf," Dr. Anthony Fauci told ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl. "Let me be perfectly clear, Jon, I have committed no crime, you know that, and there are no possible grounds for any allegation or threat of criminal investigation or prosecution of me.”

Retired Gen. Mark Milley also expressed that he was “deeply grateful for the President’s action.”

"After forty-three years of faithful service in uniform to our Nation, protecting and defending the Constitution, I do not wish to spend whatever remaining time the Lord grants me fighting those who unjustly might seek retribution for perceived slights. I do not want to put my family, my friends, and those with whom I served through the resulting distraction, expense, and anxiety."

"I wish this pardon weren't necessary, but unfortunately, the political climate we are in now has made the need for one somewhat of a reality,” said Harry Dunn, former Capitol Police officer. “I, like all of the other public servants, was just doing my job and upholding my oath, and I will always honor that.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back