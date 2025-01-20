Middle East live updates: 10,000 bodies may be under Gaza rubble, Civil Defense says

(LONDON) -- A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza went into effect on Sunday morning. Hostages held in the strip and Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails will be freed in the first phase of the deal.

Meanwhile, the November ceasefire in Lebanon is holding despite ongoing Israeli airstrikes on Hezbollah targets, which Israeli officials say are responses to ceasefire violations by the Iranian-backed militant group. Israeli forces also remain active inside the Syrian border region as victorious rebels there build a transitional government.

Tensions remain high between Israel and Iran after tit-for-tat long-range strikes in recent months and threats of further military action from both sides. The IDF and the Yemeni Houthis also continue to exchange attacks.

Houthis say attacks on Israeli shipping will continue

Yemen's Houthi rebels announced that they will limit their attacks in the Red Sea to only Israel-affiliated ships, signaling a temporary easing of their broader assault on commercial vessels.

The decision coincided with the ceasefire and hostage-release deal agreed between Israel and Hamas that went into effect on Sunday.

The announcement was made via an email sent to shipping companies by the Houthi Humanitarian Operations Coordination Center, the Associated Press reported.

Attacks on Israeli-linked vessels will end "upon the full implementation of all phases" of the ceasefire, the Houthis said, adding that attacks on U.S.- or U.K.-linked shipping may resume if the two nations continue airstrikes in Yemen.

The Houthis have targeted over 100 merchant vessels with missiles and drones since the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip started in October 2023, significantly affecting global shipping, particularly through Egypt's Suez Canal.

The Houthis have also attacked American and allied military shipping in the region, plus launched drone and ballistic missile strikes into Israel.

-ABC News' Somayeh Malekian

10,000 bodies may be under Gaza rubble, Civil Defense says

The Palestinian Civil Defense in Gaza said there could be as many as 10,000 bodies buried under rubble all across the strip, as many displaced Gazans try to return to their homes under a nascent ceasefire agreement.

The Civil Defense said in a post to Telegram that 10,000 missing people are believed to be "under the rubble of destroyed homes, buildings and facilities." They are not counted in the 38,300 fatalities listed by the Civil Defense since Oct. 7, 2023.

The Gaza Ministry of Health -- which has separately tracked deaths during the conflict -- said on Sunday that 46,913 people had been killed in the Hamas-run territory during the war with Israel.

The Civil Defense said Israeli forces prevented its crews from accessing large areas of the strip during the fighting, "where there are hundreds of bodies" that have not yet been recovered.

The Civil Defense called for the entry of foreign rescue workers "to support us in carrying out our duty to deal with the catastrophic reality left behind by the war, which exceeds the capacity of the civil defense apparatus in the Gaza Strip."

The organization called on Gazans to assist rescuers "with all necessary capabilities, including rescue, firefighting, and ambulance vehicles and equipment, as well as heavy machinery and equipment that will help us retrieve the bodies of martyrs from under the rubble of thousands of destroyed buildings and homes."

Freed hostage is 'happiest girl in the world,' mother says

Mandy Damari, the mother of Emily Damari -- who was among the three Israeli captives freed from Gaza on Sunday -- released a statement thanking all those involved in her daughter's release "from the bottom of my heart."

"Yesterday, I was finally able to give Emily the hug that I have been dreaming of," Mandy said in a statement shared by the Hostages and Missing Families Forum Headquarters.

"I am relieved to report that after her release, Emily is doing much better than any of us could ever have anticipated," she added.

"In Emily's own words, she is the happiest girl in the world; she has her life back," Mandy said.

"In this incredibly happy moment for our family, we must also remember that 94 other hostages still remain," she added. "The ceasefire must continue and every last hostage must be returned to their families."

-ABC News' Anna Burd

Red Cross details 'complex' hostage release operation

The International Committee of the Red Cross said in a statement that Sunday's operation to collect three freed Israeli hostages from Gaza "was complex, requiring rigorous security measures to minimize the risks to those involved."

"Navigating large crowds and heightened emotions posed challenges during the transfers and in Gaza, ICRC teams had to manage the dangers posed by unexploded ordnances and destroyed infrastructure," the ICRC said in a Monday statement.

"More families are waiting anxiously for their loved ones to come home," ICRC President Mirjana Spoljaric said. "We call on all parties to continue to adhere to their commitments to ensure the next operations can take place safely."

The ICRC also stressed that "urgently needed humanitarian assistance must enter Gaza, where civilians have struggled for months to access food, drinkable water and shelter."

Released Palestinian prisoners arrive in the West Bank amid high tensions

Tensions were high as people waited in Beitunia, in the West Bank, for the arrival of the 90 Palestinian prisoners who were released from Israeli custody just after 1 a.m. local time.

Israeli forces used cars and tear gas to attempt to clear the roads, ABC News reporters on the scene said.

ABC News' team saw flash bangs where people were gathered waiting for the prisoners’ release.

Israeli Police did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment on the matter.

The prisoners were released from Ofer Prison in Ramallah, West Bank, as a part of the hostage exchange and ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas.

People were seen on top of the buses waving flags and chanting as the prisoners arrived in Beitunia at approximately 1:42 a.m.

-ABC News' Ellie Kaufman, as well as Tom Soufi Burridge and Hugo Leenhardt in the West Bank

Photos show 3 Israeli former hostages reunited with their mothers

Photos were released by Israeli officials on Sunday showing the three released hostages hugging their mothers as they were reunited.

The images showed former hostages Romi Gonen, 24; Emily Damari, 28; and Doron Steinbrecher, 31, all sharing emotional embraces with their mothers.

