In brief: ‘Silo’ adds two new cast members for season 3 and more

Posted/updated on: January 20, 2025 at 8:23 am

Did you miss Ridley Scott's Gladiator sequel in theaters? You're in luck. Gladiator II is set to make its streaming debut on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada on Jan. 21. The historical epic, which stars Paul Mescal and Denzel Washington, has grossed over $455 million at the box office and garnered nominations at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards. The movie also stars Joseph Quinn, Fred Hechinger and Connie Nielsen ...

Two new cast members are joining Silo for its third season. The Apple TV+ show has recruited Ashley Zukerman and Jessica Henwick to join its cast as series regulars for season 3, according to Variety. Zukerman will play Daniel, a young congressman, while Henwick has been cast as Helen, a journalist. The Rebecca Ferguson-led sci-fi series follows the story of the last 10,000 people on Earth ...

Bosch star Titus Welliver is taking on a brand-new TV crime drama. He and Juani Feliz will lead a new potential spinoff of The Equalizer for CBS, Deadline reports. Welliver will play Hudson Reed, a former CIA operative with a secret, while Feliz will play Samantha Reed, a woman trained to be a weapons expert and skilled martial artist. Their new characters will be introduced during an episodes of the Queen Latifah-starring procedural The Equalizer during its current season ...

