Harley Morris’ family hands out new missing flyers

Posted/updated on: January 20, 2025 at 5:08 am

TYLER – Family and friends of Harley Morris were in downtown Tyler on Saturday to hand out new missing flyers ahead of Wednesday which marks one year since his disappearance. According to our news partner KETK, Morris was last seen in north Tyler at 3 a.m. on Jan. 21, 2024. He was heading north after leaving the 50 Grand Club in the 2100 block of North Grand Avenue. Morris was wearing a black jacket with grey sleeves, black pants and a black Prime 102 baseball style hat when he was last seen.

Taylor Attaway, Harley’s brother, spoke with KETK on Saturday about their family’s hope that someone will come forward to claim the $10,000 reward for info on his brother’s disappearance.

“All it takes is an anonymous phone call, you don’t have to say who did what, nobody has to get caught, but you say where we found him, how we find him, how we can bring him home, how we can bring this all to a close,” said Attaway. “If my brother is out there, just that I love him, to stay strong and to get home to us, we’re all waiting on you.”

Anyone with information on Harley’s disappearance is urged to call the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or Crimestoppers at 903-597-2833.

