East Texas warming shelters open for cold weather

Posted/updated on: January 19, 2025 at 6:23 am
East Texas warming shelters open for cold weatherTYLER – As East Texas prepares for more cold weather, several East Texas locations are opening their doors as warming centers and shelters. Our news partner KETK has compiled a list of locations opening to the public. This list will be updated whenever any additional warming centers open. You can view the list here.

To let us know about any other warming centers and shelters, please email Newsroom@KETK.com.



