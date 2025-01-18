Texans’ Kris Boyd flings helmet, gets penalized and then shoves his coach on first play vs. Chiefs

Posted/updated on: January 18, 2025 at 6:37 pm

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Texans cornerback Kris Boyd nearly shoved Houston special teams coach Frank Ross to the ground after the opening kickoff of their divisional playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday.

The Texans had kicked off and Chiefs returner Nikko Remigio had broken through their coverage, hitting the open field and racing toward the end zone. Boyd caught him and stripped the ball loose, ran toward the Houston sideline and celebrated the fumble by ripping off his helmet and sending it skittering toward the bench.

Only problem: Kansas City recovered the fumble.

Boyd proceeded to shove Ross on the sideline and ultimately was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct for taking off his helmet.

