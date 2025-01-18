Longview Mall goes on sale for unlisted price

LONGVIEW – According to our news partner KETK, the Longview Mall was recently listed for sale on a real estate website for an unlisted price. The massive 586,450 square foot shopping mall is located at 3500 McCann Rd in Longview and according to the website, it brings in around $5.74 million in net operating income.

The mall was built in 1978 and received $12.5 million in capital investments from 2019 to 2023. More than 70 retail, dining and entertainment businesses currently occupy 98% of the mall’s space, according to the mall’s online listing. In February, 2024, the National Weather Service declared the Longview Mall as “StormReady,” meaning it’s a safe place to go during severe whether events.

To learn more, visit the Longview Mall’s listing on Crexi or contact Edge Capital Markets.

