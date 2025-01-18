Marshall woman arrested after pointing gun at coworker

Posted/updated on: January 18, 2025 at 1:09 pm

MARSHALL — An East Texas woman has been arrested after threatening a coworker with a gun on Friday, according to our news partner KETK. Officers were dispatched to a business in the 5900 block of E. End Boulevard South at around 11 a.m. after receiving a report of a person armed with a weapon. When officers arrived, they learned that a bystander was able to disarm the woman, identified as 34-year-old Krystle Johnson. However, Johnson was able to retrieve the firearm and pointed it at bystanders. She allegedly attempted to flee the area but was apprehended by MPD officers. The police department said no one was injured during the incident and officers ensured the safety of all employees and customers at the scene.

She was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawfully carrying a weapon and deadly conduct. Johnson is now being held at the Harrison County Jail on a $54,000 bond.

“MPD commends the quick response of our officers and the courageous actions of the bystander, which contributed to the safe resolution of this dangerous situation,” a spokesperson for the Marshall Police Department said. “We remind the public to report any suspicious or dangerous activity to law enforcement immediately.”

