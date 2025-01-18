Today is Saturday January 18, 2025
ktbb logo


Thunder’s Gilgeous-Alexander misses first game this season with sore right wrist

Posted/updated on: January 18, 2025 at 6:43 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

DALLAS (AP) — Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the NBA’s leading scorer at 31.6 points per game, missed his first game of the season Friday night against the Dallas Mavericks with a sore right wrist.

Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said Gilgeous-Alexander arrived at American Airlines Center and mentioned the injury. Gilgeous-Amexander had 40 points and eight assists Thursday night in the Thunder’s 134-114 home win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in a meeting of the teams with the NBA’s best records.

The seventh-year pro from Kentucky is averaging more than 30 points a game for the third consecutive season.

Oklahoma City (34-6) will end the first half of its season Friday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2025 Copyright ATW Media, LLC