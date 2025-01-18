Tyler native signs big deal with the Mets

Posted/updated on: January 17, 2025 at 11:56 pm

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- On Friday Jan.17, Tyler native A.J. Minter signed a two-year $22 million deal with the New York Mets.

Minter was drafted by the Atlanta Braves in 2015 and has remained with the organization since then. He was a key member of the Braves’ bullpen during the team’s World Series run back in 2021.

Minter put up solid numbers with the Braves this past season, finishing the season with a stellar 2.61 ERA. His season was cut short, however, after hip surgery in June sidelined him for the remainder of the season.

Minter attended The Brook Hill School and led his team to the state championship in both 2011 and 2012 and was awarded the East Texas MVP Award. Minter was also a standout on the Brook Hill football team, playing both running back and linebacker.

Following his high school career, Minter committed to Texas A&M and played for the team for three seasons before declaring for the draft.

Minter will be joining the Mets, who are coming off of a successful 2024 season where they finished with 89-73. The Mets will look for Minter to be a veteran presence in the bullpen and help boost an already promising young bullpen.

