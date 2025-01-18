Today is Saturday January 18, 2025
ktbb logo


Tyler native signs big deal with the Mets

Posted/updated on: January 17, 2025 at 11:56 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- On Friday Jan.17, Tyler native A.J. Minter signed a two-year $22 million deal with the New York Mets.

Minter was drafted by the Atlanta Braves in 2015 and has remained with the organization since then. He was a key member of the Braves’ bullpen during the team’s World Series run back in 2021.

Minter put up solid numbers with the Braves this past season, finishing the season with a stellar 2.61 ERA. His season was cut short, however, after hip surgery in June sidelined him for the remainder of the season.

Minter attended The Brook Hill School and led his team to the state championship in both 2011 and 2012 and was awarded the East Texas MVP Award. Minter was also a standout on the Brook Hill football team, playing both running back and linebacker.

Following his high school career, Minter committed to Texas A&M and played for the team for three seasons before declaring for the draft.

Minter will be joining the Mets, who are coming off of a successful 2024 season where they finished with 89-73. The Mets will look for Minter to be a veteran presence in the bullpen and help boost an already promising young bullpen.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2025 Copyright ATW Media, LLC