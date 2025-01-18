Today is Saturday January 18, 2025
Tyler PD searching for suspect in shooting of teenager

January 17, 2025
TYLER — The Tyler Police Department is investigating a Friday evening shooting that injured a teenager. According to our news partner KETK, officials were dispatched to the 900 block of Blackwell Avenue at around 5:30 p.m. According to Tyler Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh, the 15-year-old victim was shot in the leg and was treated by EMS.

“It was determined that the suspect is a black male who is reportedly driving a white Kia Sorento with Texas Licenses plate number VNN7221, said Erbaugh.” “He and anyone in that vehicle should be considered armed and dangerous. This is not a random shooting.”

If anyone has any information, contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000. This case is still under investigation.



