Man gets 24 years in prison for arson and burglary of a home

Posted/updated on: January 17, 2025 at 3:49 pm

HENDERSON COUNTY – The Henderson County District Attorney’s Office said a man was sentenced to 24 years in prison for burglary of a home in Eustace in 2022. According to our news partner KETK, Christopher Thomas Powell was found guilty in district court Wednesday by a jury. Powell was charged with burglary of that home and he also set it on fire.

According to the district attorney’s office, a Henderson County Sheriff’s Office deputy was called to a home on Allen Ranch Road after a report seeing of a man with a gas can loading items into a truck. When the deputy arrived, they reported seeing smoke from the burning residence. Video recovered at the scene showed a person identified as Powell, .

The district attorney’s office mentioned several other convictions that Powell had including one at the same victim’s home in 2020. Powell was sentenced to 24 years in state prison and ordered to pay a $10,000 fine.

