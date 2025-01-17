Tyler officials watching winter weather next week

Posted/updated on: January 17, 2025 at 3:49 pm

Tyler – The National Weather Service has forecasted a chance of snow showers on Monday night into Tuesday, with snow accumulations of less than half an inch possible. That chance of snow could be combined with below-freezing temperatures. City of Tyler Fire Department and Emergency Management officials will keep a close eye on developing weather conditions for for these two days.

Fire, Police, Streets and Tyler Water Utilities crews are prepared for the weather and have placed personnel on standby if needed and will respond when needed. The Tyler/Smith County’s Cold Weather Response Plan is now available at Cold Weather Response Plan Tyler, TX.



If you have an emergency, call 911, stay on the line and do not hangup until your call is answered. Answer all questions and follow instructions. The Tyler Police Department’s non-emergency line (903) 531-1000 should be used for all other calls and notifications, including traffic signal issues and downed power lines.

The City of Tyler has a free emergency alert system that you may sign up for through Smart 911 with RAVE Alert. To sign up follow the RAVE alert link and create a Smart911 with RAVE Alert account. You will then be able to select which alerts from the City of Tyler, Smith County and surrounding areas you would like to receive. There is also an app available for download for both Apple and Android users.

