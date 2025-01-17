Today is Friday January 17, 2025
Jon Husted, Ohio’s lieutenant governor, tapped to replace JD Vance in Senate

Posted/updated on: January 17, 2025 at 1:16 pm
Jacek Boczarski/Anadolu via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Friday announced his lieutenant governor, Jon Husted, will replace Vice President-elect JD Vance in the U.S. Senate.

Husted, 57, will serve until a special election in November 2026, the winner of which will complete the remainder of Vance's term.

Vance and President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn into office on Monday.

DeWine said at a news conference that when he mulled over his appointment, he wanted "someone who knew Ohio" and a proven "workhorse."

"Serious times demand serious people," he said.

DeWine praised Husted's track record on economic development, which includes a commitment from Intel to invest more than $20 billion in manufacturing plants in the state.

"In my mind, my mission has always been clear: to ensure Ohioans have access to good jobs, quality job training and the opportunity to achieve their vision," Husted said as he accepted the appointment on Friday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

