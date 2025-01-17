Trump AG pick Pam Bondi made at least $3 million from Truth Social merger, filings show

Posted/updated on: January 17, 2025 at 11:32 am

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- President-elect Donald Trump's attorney general pick, Pam Bondi, made at least $3 million from the merger that formed the parent company of Trump's Truth Social platform, her new personal financial disclosure filing showed.

According to the filing, Bondi, like "all other shareholders," received $3 million worth of shares and warrants of the special purpose acquisition company Digital World Acquisition Corporation through a Puerto Rico-based LLC "on the morning of the merger."

The shares and warrants were then converted to stock in Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT) "upon closing of the merger," the filing said.

Bondi, a former Florida attorney general who represented Trump during his first impeachment, is listed as a "consultant" for the merger.

Additionally, Bondi disclosed owning another $2 million to $10 million in shares and warrants in the Trump Media & Technology Group.

She has pledged to divest her assets from the Trump Media & Technology Group upon her confirmation as attorney general "as soon as practicable but not later than 90 days after" her confirmation, and to "not participate personally and substantially in any particular matter" related to the company.

The disclosure filing also sheds more light on her lobbying and consulting work for Ballard Partners, a lobbying firm with close ties to Trump, including that last year she made nearly $1.1 million as the firm's government and public affairs consultant.

Several of her lobbying clients included sheriffs associations, including the Florida Sheriff's Association, the Florida Sheriff's Risk Management Fund and Major County Sheriffs of America, as well as Aiden Torch Financial, Safety Net DC, and iGas USA.

She also earned $520,000 last year from consulting for the pro-Trump think tank America First Policy Institute, and another $203,738 from providing legal serves to Pfizer through the law firm Panza, Maurer, & Maynard, P.A., according to the filing.

Her other notable income from the past year included $27,600 in contributor fees from Newsmax and a $20,000 speaking fee from a conference last year hosted by bitnile.com, an online gaming company.

She also earned between $110,003 and $1 million from renting out commercial real estate properties in Florida.

In all, Bondi, together with her spouse, reported a net worth of up to $20 million, with much of her assets other than her Trump social media company holdings consisting of millions of dollars worth of commercial properties in Florida and South Carolina.

In her ethics agreement, Bondi stated that, if confirmed as U.S. attorney general, she will resign from Ballard Partners, AFPI, and Panza, Maurer, & Maynard.

