Today is Friday January 17, 2025
ktbb logo


Rare Gulf Coast winter storm may hit next week: Latest forecast

Posted/updated on: January 17, 2025 at 9:50 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

ABC News

(NEW YORK) -- A developing winter storm may bring rare snow and ice to cities along the Gulf Coast, from Texas to Florida.

The storm is set to hit the region on Tuesday.

It is too early to say how much snow or ice will fall, but the rare event could pose a major problem on roads and for utility companies.

The last time New Orleans saw measurable snow was 2009, and the last time the city saw more than 1 inch of snow was 1963.

Tallahassee, Florida, last experienced measurable snow in 2018. The city last had more than 1 inch in 1989.

The storm will also bring unusually cold temperatures to the Gulf. The wind chill -- what temperature it feels like -- will plunge Tuesday to about 21 degrees in Houston, 26 degrees in New Orleans and 28 in Panama City, Florida.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2025 Copyright ATW Media, LLC