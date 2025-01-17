Supreme Court upholds law banning TikTok if it’s not sold by its Chinese parent company

Posted/updated on: January 17, 2025 at 9:09 am

BREAKING NEWS: The Supreme Court has upheld the federal law banning TikTok beginning Sunday unless it’s sold by its China-based parent company, holding the risk to national security posed by its ties to China overcomes concerns about limiting speech by the app or its 170 million users in the U.S. A sale does not appear imminent. The court’s decision Friday means new users won’t be able to download the app and updates won’t be available, but it won’t disappear from users’ phones. President-elect Donald Trump had called on the court to keep the ban on hold until after he takes office Monday. The Republican has said he’ll “save” TikTok, but it’s unclear what he’d do.

