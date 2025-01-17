Today is Friday January 17, 2025
Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Posted/updated on: January 17, 2025 at 9:05 am
Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Max
Harley Quinn: Harley leaves Gotham behind in season 5 of her animated DC comics series.

Prime Video
Unstoppable: Learn the true story of the wrestler born with only one leg who will stop at nothing to become a national champion in the new film.

Netflix
XO, Kitty: It may be a new year, but it’s always the same Kitty. Watch her journey in season 2 of the teen drama show.

Back in Action: Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx are married former CIA spies who get dragged back into espionage in the new movie.

Starz
The Couple Next Door: Two suburban couples become entangled in the steamy romantic drama.

Apple TV+
Severance: You can watch the long-awaited season 2 premiere episode of the popular show.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

