TxDOT prepares roads ahead of forecasted cold weather

Posted/updated on: January 17, 2025 at 4:29 am

TYLER – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will begin applying brine to major State roadways such as Interstate 20, US Highway 271, and State Highway 110 according to our news partner KETK. Although the process should have minimal impact on traffic, drivers should still allow a safe driving distance between their vehicles and convoys distributing the pre-treatment materials. Crews have readied their equipment and materials to treat other roadways as warranted. Coordination efforts have also begun with local municipalities and law enforcement.

Additionally, TxDOT works closely with the National Weather Service to best prepare for a potential winter weather storm.

TxDOT personnel will monitor the forecast and weather conditions, responding as needed to ensure roadways remain open and safe for travel. To get information on statewide conditions, call 800-452-9292 or visit their website.

TxDOT shared safety tips for drivers to be aware of during wintery weather conditions:

Avoid unnecessary travel if conditions warrant.

Be extra cautious on bridges, overpasses, ramps, turns and shaded areas that usually freeze first.

Reduce speed and allow extra time to reach destinations.

Increase the following distance between you and other vehicles.

If you start to slide, ease off the gas pedal or brakes and steer into the direction of skid.

Stay back at least 200 feet from vehicles treating roadways and move over for emergency vehicles.

Be patient. Your trip time could increase when adverse weather conditions exist.

Remain in your vehicle. If stranded, please call 911 to alert emergency services.

