‘They go hard’: Trump and Vance release official portraits

Posted/updated on: January 16, 2025 at 3:39 pm

Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- The official portraits of President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance were released Thursday by the Trump transition team.

"And they go hard," a press release from the transition said about the portraits.

The statement added, "In just four days, Donald J. Trump will be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States and JD Vance as the 50th Vice President of the United States — and their official portraits are here."

Trump and Vance will be sworn-in on Monday, Jan. 20.

President Joe Biden will be in attendance as his successor is sworn in, resuming a tradition of American democracy that Trump himself sidestepped in 2021.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos will also be in attendance.

