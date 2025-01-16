2025 Martin Luther King Jr. Day events across East Texas

Posted/updated on: January 16, 2025 at 4:27 pm

TYLER– Martin Luther King Jr. Day is this Monday, Jan. 20 and people all across East Texas are getting together to celebrate the holiday. Events being held in honor of the great American civil rights leader will start on Friday and are being held throughout this weekend heading into Monday.To help East Texans find the event closest to them, our news partner, KETK, has put together the following list of MLK Jr. Day events and celebrations. You can find the updated list of events by clicking here.

