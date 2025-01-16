Today is Thursday January 16, 2025
ktbb logo


2025 Martin Luther King Jr. Day events across East Texas

Posted/updated on: January 16, 2025 at 4:27 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

2025 Martin Luther King Jr. Day events across East TexasTYLER– Martin Luther King Jr. Day is this Monday, Jan. 20 and people all across East Texas are getting together to celebrate the holiday. Events being held in honor of the great American civil rights leader will start on Friday and are being held throughout this weekend heading into Monday.To help East Texans find the event closest to them, our news partner, KETK, has put together the following list of MLK Jr. Day events and celebrations. You can find the updated list of events by clicking here.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2025 Copyright ATW Media, LLC