22-year-old East Texan helps promote sobriety

Posted/updated on: January 16, 2025 at 4:27 pm

LUFKIN— Our news partner, KETK, reports that a 22-year-old from Lufkin is creating a sobriety group for young adults, and it has already reached over 100,000 people on social media. Natalee Bates is kicking off her initiative Young, Wild & Sober next month. She created a Facebook page less than a week ago and nearly 150 thousand people have already visited her page.

Bates said she started drinking heavily as a teenager, and quickly realized she needed help. However, when she joined local support groups, she noticed there was no one her age attending the meetings. She decided to create her own group for young adults who struggle with alcohol or other challenges, such as substance abuse or eating disorders.

“It’s uncomfortable sometimes to go in a room and everybody be 20 to 30 to 40 years older than you and to feel alone because they’re not going through the same things you’re going through in that point in time,” Bates explained. “So I wanted to create this group so that we have just a support group within the community.”

Young, Wild & Sober’s first meeting is Feb.10, and anyone between the ages of 16 and 28 is welcome. Bates will host meetings on the 2nd and 4th Monday of each month. Those interested in attending her meetings or helping in any way can go to her Facebook page by clicking here. Bates asks that those wanting to attend let her know, and she will decide the location once there is a head count.

