Tyler Water Utilities to host district meetings

Posted/updated on: January 16, 2025 at 4:11 pm

TYLER – Tyler Water Utilities (TWU) will conduct a series of community meetings to address concerns regarding water billing, discuss the water meter replacement program, and highlight other ongoing infrastructure improvements to our water system. Each Council member will host a meeting in their respective district. The meetings will feature several information stations, including Water Customer Service Representatives (CSRs) to assist with individual account questions. Residents will be asked to give their feedback and sign up to receive electronic updates on these topics. Customers are encouraged to attend the meeting in their district to learn more about TWU, utility billing, improvement projects, and to voice questions or concerns. Residents should bring a copy of their water bill for specific billing questions. District meeting schedule is as follows:

District 5 – Lloyd Nichols

Thursday, Jan. 30 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Greater Tyler Association of Realtors Headquarters 2772 SSE Loop 323

District 2 – Petra Hawkins

Thursday, Feb. 6 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Rose Garden Center, Bluebonnet Room, 420 Rose Park Dr.

District 4 – James Wynne

Thursday, Feb. 20 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Tyler Chamber of Commerce, Genecov Room, 315 N. Broadway Ave.

District 3 – Shirley McKellar

Tuesday, March 11 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Glass Recreation Center, Large Classroom, 501 W. 32nd St.

District 1 – Stuart Hene

Thursday, March 20 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

South Tyler Police Station, Meeting Room, 574 W. Cumberland Rd.

District 6 – Brad Curtis

Thursday, April 3 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Pollard United Methodist Church, Gym, 3030 New Copeland Rd.

For more information, visit CityOfTyler.org.

