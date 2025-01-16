Jessica Alba announces split from husband Cash Warren after 16 years of marriage

Jessica Alba announced Thursday that she and husband Cash Warren are splitting after 16 years of marriage.

The actress and The Honest Company co-founder shared a statement about their split to Instagram.

"I've been on a journey of self realization and transformation for years-both as an individual and in partnership with Cash," she began. "I'm proud of how we've grown as a couple and in our marriage over the last 20 years and it's now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals."

Her statement continued, "We are moving forward with love and kindness and respect for each other and will forever be family. Our children remain our highest priority and we request privacy at this time."

Alba and Warren married in May 2008 and share three children — daughters Honor, 16, and Haven, 13, as well as son Hayes, 7.

The couple celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary last May.

In a post shared to her Instagram at the time, Alba wrote, "16 years of marriage, 20 years together and forever to go… Happy Anniversary @cash_warren."

"I'm proud of us for making it this far," she continued at the time. "There is no real set of rules or guidance that can ever prepare you for what it means to commit to another person and choose to be family. Through thick and thin we have continually found our way back to each other and have chosen one another. Cheers to us, I love you."

