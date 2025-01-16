Former Mount Pleasant city manager indicted for making false record

Posted/updated on: January 16, 2025 at 1:43 pm

MOUNT PLEASANT– Our news partner, KETK, reports that Former Mount Pleasant City Manager Ed Thatcher was indicted by a Titus County Grand Jury on Wednesday after he allegedly made a false entry in a government record.

Thatcher served as the Mount Pleasant’s city manager from 2019 until he resigned last May. An indictment alleges that on May 7, 2022, Thatcher made a false travel request form that said former city council member Tim Dale had driven 870 miles around the county for council purposes and was requesting reimbursement.

A Mount Pleasant city employee released this statement:

“On Jan. 15, 2025, the City of Mount Pleasant was made aware that former City Manager, Ed Thatcher, was indicted by a Titus County grand jury for making a false entry in a governmental record. The indictment stems from an investigation by the Texas Rangers into travel reimbursements issued to city council members. Mr. Thatcher served as city manager from 2019 until his resignation in May 2024. During the investigation of this matter, the City fully cooperated with the Texas Rangers. As this is an ongoing legal matter, the City cannot further comment at this time. Any questions regarding this matter should be directed to the Titus County District Attorney’s Office.”

According to the Texas Penal Code, tampering with a government record, which includes making a false entry, is a class A misdemeanor unless the intent is to defraud making it a state jail felony. Thatcher has served in the city governments of Greenville, Garland and Mount Pleasant, according to the BYU Marriott School of Business. In 2022, the North Texas Chapter of the American Society for Public Administration named Thatcher as one of their Public Administrators of the Year.

Go Back