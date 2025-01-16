Netflix releases teaser trailer, release date for ‘You’ season 5

January 16, 2025

Netflix

Goodbye, You.

Netflix has released the teaser trailer and release date for season 5 of its thriller series, You. The show, which stars Penn Badgley as the hopeless romantic killer Joe Goldberg, returns for its final season on April 24.

Joe's journey to finding The One has taken him all over the world, from New York City to LA, San Francisco and London, but he's back in the Big Apple for the final 10 episodes of the popular show.

"Hello, you. Do you remember me? 'Cause I remember you. Here we are together again, back to where it began. A lot has happened these many years together. Identities, cities, loves. Complications," Badgley's Joe says via his signature voice-over narration in the trailer. "But all that led me here to now, to where I was always meant to be. And the one constant, the one thing that has always been there for me, is you."

Charlotte Richie also returns in season 5 as Joe's partner, Kate. The pair move to New York together, where we're introduced to several new characters, including free-spirited playwright Bronte, played by Madeline Brewer, Joe's brother-in-law Teddy, played by Griffin Matthews, and Joe's twin sisters-in-law Raegan and Maddie, both portrayed by Anna Camp.

Natasha Behnam, Pete Ploszek, Tom Francis and Nava Mau also star in the fifth and final season of the Netflix show.

