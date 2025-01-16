Today is Thursday January 16, 2025
Three rescued from house fire in Marshall

Posted/updated on: January 16, 2025 at 12:41 pm
MARSHALL – Three rescued from house fire in MarshallThe Marshall Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire at approximately 5:00 AM on January 15th in the 2200 block of Pinecrest Drive, successfully rescuing three occupants including a 22-month-old infant. Upon arrival, firefighters found a single-story wood frame house with flames visible from the front windows and heavy smoke throughout the structure. Marshall Police Department officers, who arrived first, had already removed a double window after hearing screams from inside. Fire Department crews immediately initiated rescue operations and located an unconscious 23-year-old female trapped under a fallen dresser. The victim was quickly rescued and taken to emergency medical personnel. The homeowner had safely evacuated through a bedroom door prior to firefighters’ arrival and told crews that a 22-month-old infant remained inside. Fire crews conducted an extensive search and located the infant in a void space between furniture in another bedroom. Both the 23-year-old victim and infant were taken to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center – Marshall for treatment.

Following the successful rescues, firefighters transitioned to defensive operations as conditions deteriorated. The fire was eventually extinguished using multiple handlines. The structure sustained significant flame damage to approximately half of the building, with the remaining areas affected by smoke and heat damage.
Multiple agencies assisted in the response, including Marshall Police Department, local emergency medical services, SWEPCO, and Public Works personnel.
The cause of the fire was determined to be unintentional and electrical in nature.



