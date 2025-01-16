In brief: ‘The Wheel of Time’ adds five to season 3 cast and more

Posted/updated on: January 16, 2025 at 8:08 am

The Wheel of Time has added five new cast members ahead of its upcoming third season. The show made the announcement in a post shared to social media on Wednesday. Isabella Bucceri will play Faile Bashere; Nukâka Coster-Waldau will play the eldest Wise One, Bair; Salóme Gunnarsdóttir has been cast as Melaine, a Wise One of the Taardad Aiel; Björn Landberg is Rhuarc, the Clan Chief of the Taardad Aiel; and Synnøve Macody Lund will play Melhindra, a Malkieri survivor. The fantasy series, which stars Rosamund Pike, returns for season 3 on Prime Video on March 13 ...

Faran Tahir will reprise his Iron Man role Raza in the upcoming WandaVision spinoff series Vision Quest, he confirmed on his Instagram Story on Wednesday. The actor shared a link to the Deadline story that first reported the news. Tahir will play the villainous character who led the terrorist organization the 10 Rings in the first Marvel Cinematic Universe film back in 2008 in the upcoming Paul Bettany-led Disney+ show, which has been in development since 2022 and was picked up for series in May 2024 ...

The Writers Guild of America announced the nominations for the 2025 Writers Guild Awards on Wednesday. A Real Pain, Anora, Challengers, Civil War and My Old Ass were recognized with nominations in the original screenplay category, while A Complete Unknown, Dune: Part 2, Hit Man, Nickel Boys and Wicked were nominated in the adapted screenplay category. The winners of the 77th annual Writers Guild Awards will be announced on Feb. 15 during concurrent ceremonies in New York and LA ...

